Noodle Beer Brunch Will Pop Up at Still Golden This Saturday

click to enlarge
Dorćol Distilling
and Still Golden Social House are hosting a brunch noodle pop-up, filled with cold beers and three new flavorful noodle dishes from Yai’s Mobile Kitchen
on Saturday, June 29.
Yai's is teaming up with Lieng Tong Vermicelli Co.
, Thailand's biggest rice noodle manufacturer, to create off-menu eats. Attendees can enjoy the new dishes with Dorćol beer, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The pop-up event will feature special pairings like the savory Boat Noodles with the HighWheel 56, the Pad See Ew street noodles with the HighWheel Betty and the pork laden Lad Na, served with the HighWheel EPA.
"The boat noodles is where it's at," said Still Golden owner Jeret Peña. "It's spicy, it's sweet, it's sour – and the Chinese five spice really makes it [stand out]."
The event is first come, first served with options to purchase individual dishes or pairings. To learn more, visit the brunch event's Facebook page
.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.