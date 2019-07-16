Email
Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Pinch, San Antonio's Southeast Seafood Restaurant, Refocuses Expansion: Second Location to Open in 2020

Posted By on Tue, Jul 16, 2019 at 1:06 PM

Pinch Boil House, a dining staple in downtown San Antonio, has paused its expansion plans for East Austin, following unexpected development delays.

The popular fast-causal restaurant, co-founded by Andrew Ho and Sean Wen, opened to local diners in 2017, and was slated to open a second location in East Austin this summer.

The team is now scouting potential locations, with plans to open the new Alamo City restaurant in mid-to-late 2020.

"Now we're more focused on San Antonio locations. The [food scene] is  growing significantly here, and we're focusing more on our community," Wen told The Current. "We are thrilled to have the chance to open in Austin, but unfortunately the location was delayed and we had to change that."



Pinch — best known for Vietnamese-Cajun seafood boils — has helped highlight local Asian-American chefs and dishes, most recently with a new Laotian pop-up menu.

Chef Keopraseut Sounraj (aka "Kap") launched the “Summer of Ahaan Lao” this month. Inspired by his native Laos, the weekly menu offers flavorful options such as lamb moo and tom yum soup (minced pork in hot and sour soup), sticky rice, cucumber salad and red curry.

Pinch Boil plans to follow the successful showcase with a new monthly pop-up menu from a local Filipino chef. Details will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We’re giving them an opportunity to do fun stuff that San Antonio may lack in terms of food," Wen added. "We’re shining more light on the Asian-American food community.”

Location Details Pinch Boil House and Bia Bar
124 N Main Ave.
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
(210) 971-7774
Asian and Seafood
