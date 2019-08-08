Email
Thursday, August 8, 2019

Pinch Boil Introduces Filipino-Inspired Pop-Up to Downtown San Antonio This Month

Posted By on Thu, Aug 8, 2019 at 11:11 AM

Pinch Boil House will kick off its new Filipino-inspired pop-up series — Kuya's Filipino Kitchen, developed by chef Dominic “Dom” Boheman — on Monday, August 12.

Pinch launched the monthly pop-up series with a Laotian-inspired menu in July, as part of the restaurant's ongoing effort to highlight Asian-American chefs and cuisine in San Antonio.

“We’re giving them an opportunity to do fun stuff that San Antonio may lack in terms of food," Pinch co-founder Sean Wen said, in a recent interview with the Current.

The response from diners has been overwhelmingly positive, he added.



Over the next four weeks, Kuya's Filipino Kitchen will create two unique dishes each week. One of the first-week options will be lechon kawli — a dish of pork belly, pickled vegetables and baby bok choy with a tamarind glaze — served over garlic fried rice.

Boheman also plans to offer a variety of Filipino-inspired sweets, including a scratch-made mango coconut fried pie served with mango chutney, coconut caramel sauce and powdered sugar.

Kuya's Filipino Kitchen will prepare a limited amount of food each day, so diners are advised to show up early. The series will run through Saturday, September 7.

Pinch Boil House and Bia Bar
124 N Main Ave.
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
(210) 971-7774
Asian and Seafood
