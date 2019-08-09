Email
Friday, August 9, 2019

San Antonio's Grain4Grain Wins Third Place in H-E-B's Quest for Texas Best

Posted By on Fri, Aug 9, 2019 at 9:03 AM

click to enlarge third_place_-_yoni_medhin_grain4grain_winell_herron_h-e-b.jpg
H-E-B on Thursday announced the winners in its Quest for Texas Best competition — five food businesses based in the Lone Star State, including San Antonio's Grain4Grain — which took home a combined $80,000 in cash prizes and a chance to bring their products to the grocer's shelves.

Grain4Grain uses spent brewery grains to create its sustainable line of low-carb pancake and waffle mixes. It also donates a pound of food to local food banks for every pound of flour it sells.  
click to enlarge grain4grain_-_low-carb_flour_and_mix.jpg

As third-place winners, Grain4Grain founders Yoni Medhin and Matt Mechtly were awarded $10,000 for their business. San Antonio-area businesses JD’s Chili Parlor, Madge’s Food Co., Le Sauce and Davila’s BBQ also vied for the prize.

Houston’s 3 Son Foods won $25,000 grand prize for its Diablo Verde Sauce, which will be featured as a Texas Best Primo Pick in H-E-B stores statewide.

Uncle Ray’s Peanut Brittle, an Austin-company, took home first place and $20,000. Evoke in Woodway won second place and $15,000 for its collagen-rich beverages, while Grain4Grain shared third place honors with To the Moon Family Foods, an Atlanta, Texas, company that creates nut and vegetable spreads.



“Each of these 20 competitors displayed unprecedented creativity, style and commitment to providing outstanding, unique products for our consideration," said James Harris, H-E-B's director of diversity & inclusion and supplier diversity. "In fact, the entries were so good that we ended up with five winners this year. We are delighted to share that diversity and ingenuity with our customers across the state."

