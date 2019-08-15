Fresh Produce Initiative ¡VIVA SA! Will Expand to Sixth South Side San Antonio Store

click to enlarge
For South Side San Antonio families, especially those living in District 3, it’s easier to buy food from the neighborhood corner store than find healthy, affordable produce at a supermarket.
However, the ¡VIVA SA! Healthy Corner Store Initiative
– a pilot program developed in partnership with District 3 Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran, the Food Policy Council of San Antonio (FPCSA), UIW's School of Osteopathic Medicine and Metro Health San Antonio – is working to bring healthy and affordable foods to residents, one corner store at a time.
District 3 residents are invited to eat, shop and see the growth for themselves on Friday during the ¡VIVA SA! Culinary Demo with Viagran at Highland Food Mart at 2402 Hicks Ave. starting at 10 a.m.
The event will demo easy-to-make dishes using fresh produce, with Chef Kelly Daughety of San Antonio Food Bank on-site to share free recipe cards with shoppers.
Since launching in April, ¡VIVA SA! has grown to include five corner store locations
, and leaders are expected to announce a sixth store location with attendees on Friday.
“For those residents who can’t get to an actual supermarket, this is a way to get fresh fruits and vegetables at a much more reasonable rate,” said Ruben G. Lizalde, chief-of-staff for Viagran. "We’re just growing this and hopefully other districts look to take this on, because there’s small pockets of food deserts in every district. We hope that if we keep pushing this it will spread throughout the city in years to come."
