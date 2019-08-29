Food and Drink Events, Specials Happening in San Antonio During Labor Day Weekend

-
You don't have travel far to eat well in San Antonio, and with the three-day Labor Day weekend ahead of us, there's plenty of local food and drink events to keep you busy and full.
San Antonio VegFest
// This first-ever San Antonio vegan food festival is all about plant-powered living, and filled with vegan-friendly cooking demos, music performances and, of course, food. You'll find eats, sweets and drinks from Texas vegan-friendly businesses including Plantyful Sweets and Lick Honest Ice Creams, along with free healthy info sessions, speakers and yoga classes. The best part? Tickets start at $5. Saturday, Aug. 31-Sunday, Sept. 1, 1174 E. Commerce St., eventbrite.com
Biga on the Banks
// Restaurant Week is over, but you can still catch the $35 three-course menu at Biga through Aug.31. Chef Bruce Auden's menu includes choices like habanero-rubbed jerk shrimp, crispy Lockhart quail and baked plantains, with an option to upgrade your dinner with wine pairings. Saturday, Aug. 31, 203 S Saint Mary's St., (210)225-0722, biga.com
Viva El Paso
// TechBloc, SATX Music and San Antonio's culinary scene have teamed up for this pay-what-you-can fundraiser, filled with food, drinks and music, to benefit the El Paso shooting victims. Stop by Cherrity Bar for Kuriya Ramen's regular dinner service, make a donation, catch a live show or enjoy a craft beer from local breweries – Southerleigh, Dorcol, Save The World and Alamo Beer – while giving back to Texans in need. Doors open at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, Cherrity Bar, 302 Montana St, facebook.com/events
Michelada Madness
// This annual competition ends with one restaurant or bar winning the title of "Best Michelada in San Antonio." From 4-10 p.m., attendees can sample and judge the micheladas themselves, grab eats from local food trucks on-site or enjoy live dance and music performances. Sunday, Sept. 1, Alamo Beer, 202 Lamar St., eventbrite.com
Labor Day Party
// Head to Pearl Park for a day of delicious foods, including beignet and wing specials at Bud's Southern Rotisserie from noon to 4 p.m. Big Cedar Fever will keep the party going, with free live tunes from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, 303 Pearl Pkwy., facebook.com
Chris Madrid's
// Get your final burgers at this San Antonio dining institution before it closes for repairs at 3 p.m. Chris Madrid's closed following a fire in 2017, but the iconic restaurant is expected to reopen soon – inside an updated space located on Blanco and Hollywood Road. Monday, Sept. 2, 830 W. Hollywood Ave., 210-735-3552, chrismadrids.com
