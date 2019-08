Food and Drink Events, Specials Happening in San Antonio During Labor Day Weekend

Bud's Southern Rotisserie

You don't have travel far to eat well in San Antonio, and with the three-day Labor Day weekend ahead of us, there's plenty of local food and drink events to keep you busy and full. San Antonio VegFest // This first-ever San Antonio vegan food festival is all about plant-powered living, and filled with vegan-friendly cooking demos, music performances and, of course, food. You'll find eats, sweets and drinks from Texas vegan-friendly businesses including Plantyful Sweets and Lick Honest Ice Creams, along with free healthy info sessions, speakers and yoga classes. The best part? Tickets start at $5. Biga on the Banks // Restaurant Week is over, but you can still catch the $35 three-course menu at Biga through Aug.31. Chef Bruce Auden's menu includes choices like habanero-rubbed jerk shrimp, crispy Lockhart quail and baked plantains, with an option to upgrade your dinner with wine pairings. Viva El Paso // TechBloc, SATX Music and San Antonio's culinary scene have teamed up for this pay-what-you-can fundraiser, filled with food, drinks and music, to benefit the El Paso shooting victims. Stop by Cherrity Bar for Kuriya Ramen's regular dinner service, make a donation, catch a live show or enjoy a craft beer from local breweries – Southerleigh, Dorcol, Save The World and Alamo Beer – while giving back to Texans in need. Doors open at 6 p.m. Michelada Madness // This annual competition ends with one restaurant or bar winning the title of "Best Michelada in San Antonio." From 4-10 p.m., attendees can sample and judge the micheladas themselves, grab eats from local food trucks on-site or enjoy live dance and music performances. Labor Day Party // Head to Pearl Park for a day of delicious foods, including beignet and wing specials at Bud's Southern Rotisserie from noon to 4 p.m. Big Cedar Fever will keep the party going, with free live tunes from 5 to 8 p.m. Chris Madrid's // Get your final burgers at this San Antonio dining institution before it closes for repairs at 3 p.m. Chris Madrid's closed following a fire in 2017, but the iconic restaurant is expected to reopen soon – inside an updated space located on Blanco and Hollywood Road.