Texas Craft Breweries Will Be Able to Sell Beer to Go Starting Sunday

click to enlarge Instagram / Dorcol

Thanks to a new law, local manufacturing breweries such as Dorćol Distilling + Brewing will soon be able to send customers away with beer purchased onsite.

Beginning September 1, a new law will allow beer lovers to take home a case when visiting their favorite Texas craft breweries.The Texas Legislature passed the new rule this spring as an amendment to HB 1545, which renewed the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, or TABC, and the governor signed the measure into law.Despite some pushback from large brewers and wholesale beer distributors, the change is expected to bring more visitors and revenue to Texas' craft breweries. The number of craft brewers in the state in the has grown to 283 from fewer than 60 eight years ago, according to the National Brewers Association.Texas was the last remaining state to restrict onsite brewery sales. However, the new bill will allow brewers to sell a single 24-pack of beer to each customer per day, or nine 32-ounce growlers.Most San Antonio brewpubs, which produce and sell up to 10,000 barrels on- and off-site each year, already have licenses to sell their brews onsite. But for local manufacturing breweries like Alamo Beer and Dorćol Distilling + Brewing, which produce up to 225,000 barrels and sell up to 5,000 barrels each year, the beer-to-go provision is a welcome change.“To finally be able to send folks home with a sixer of Betty, our most popular beer, will have an impact on brand recognition, marketing and overall growth for us at Dorćol,” brewery co-founder Boyan Kalusevic told theDorćol will celebrate the milestone with the release of its HighWheel Betty on September 5, inviting locals to enjoy brews and live music during its monthly Music for Advanced Listeners event.Though there aren’t many local breweries affected by the change, it’s still a victory for beer lovers can take home what they sample when they visit a brewery, said Dustin Baker, head brewer for San Antonio’s Roadmap Brewery.“This is still great news for the local beer community and for beer lovers,” Baker said.