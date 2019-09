San Antonio Chefs to Pop-up With Gourmet Sandwiches at Alamo Biscuit Co. Next Month

Photos Courtesy Facebook

San Antonio chefs Edward Villarreal, the host behind the TV series Homegrown Chef, and Ceasar Zepeda of Alamo Biscuit Co., are teaming up for a special one-time pop-up with gourmet sandwiches on Friday, Oct. 11.The pop-up event will offer four sandwich options, including a collaborative vegetarian sandwich – made with smoked garlic-herb marinated portabella, charred corn, mushroom chorizo and cilantro-jalapeño aioli, served with house potato chips – with the entire process being filmed for the Homegrown Chef series.However, diners can choose whether or not they appear on camera during the episode. Locals are encouraged to reserve a table ahead of time via Yelp to guarantee a seat.Check out the event page on Facebook for any updates or changes. In the meantime, here's a look at the current menu: