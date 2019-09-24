Email
Tuesday, September 24, 2019

San Antonio Chefs to Pop-up With Gourmet Sandwiches at Alamo Biscuit Co. Next Month

Posted By on Tue, Sep 24, 2019 at 1:29 PM

San Antonio chefs Edward Villarreal, the host behind the TV series Homegrown Chef, and Ceasar Zepeda of Alamo Biscuit Co., are teaming up for a special one-time pop-up with gourmet sandwiches on Friday, Oct. 11.

The pop-up event will offer four sandwich options, including a collaborative vegetarian sandwich – made with smoked garlic-herb marinated portabella, charred corn, mushroom chorizo and cilantro-jalapeño aioli, served with house potato chips – with the entire process being filmed for the Homegrown Chef series.

However, diners can choose whether or not they appear on camera during the episode. Locals are encouraged to reserve a table ahead of time via Yelp to guarantee a seat.

Check out the event page on Facebook for any updates or changes. In the meantime, here's a look at the current menu:
PDF Sanwachos.pdf
Location Details Alamo Biscuit Co.
9630 Huebner Road Suite 103
Northwest
San Antonio, TX
(210) 265-5585
Breakfast and Bakery
