San Antonio Chefs to Pop-up With Gourmet Sandwiches at Alamo Biscuit Co. Next Month
By Lea Thompson
on Tue, Sep 24, 2019 at 1:29 PM
San Antonio chefs Edward Villarreal, the host behind the TV series Homegrown Chef, and Ceasar Zepeda of Alamo Biscuit Co., are teaming up for a special one-time pop-up with gourmet sandwiches
on Friday, Oct. 11.
The pop-up event will offer four sandwich options, including a collaborative vegetarian sandwich – made with smoked garlic-herb marinated portabella, charred corn, mushroom chorizo and cilantro-jalapeño aioli, served with house potato chips – with the entire process being filmed for the Homegrown Chef series.
However, diners can choose whether or not they appear on camera during the episode. Locals are encouraged to reserve a table ahead of time via Yelp
to guarantee a seat.
Check out the event page on Facebook
for any updates or changes. In the meantime, here's a look at the current menu:
