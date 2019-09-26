Thursday, September 26, 2019
Burger Boy's Third Location Opens Near Alamo Ranch
By Lea Thompson
Fast-food dining icon Burger Boy
is now serving its classic burgers, fries and shakes at a brand new location in San Antonio's Far West Side, starting Thursday.
The new burger spot, located at 7363 W. Loop 1604 N., will offer the same popular fare as its other two locations, including the original Burger Boy, which opened to the St. Mary's Strip in the '80s.
Since the company ownership changed hands in 2017, the Burger Boy brand has expanded to three restaurant locations, with plans to open more in the coming years. For more information and food updates, follow Burger Boy on Facebook
