Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 30, 2019

San Antonio Ranks Among the Least Vegan- and Vegetarian-Friendly U.S. Cities

Posted By on Mon, Sep 30, 2019 at 10:47 AM

SHELBY CRISWELL
  • Shelby Criswell
In news that should surprise no one, San Antonio was left off WalletHub's 2019 list of the top 20 vegan- and vegetarian-friendly U.S. cities.

The Alamo City ranked No. 71 of 100 U.S. cities in WalletHub's study, which measures factors such as veggie food cost, accessibility and diversity plus salad shops per capita. Meanwhile, Austin and Houston came in at No. 5 and No. 19, respectively.

Despite the low ranking, San Antonio did manage to beat out other Texas cities such as El Paso, which came in dead last.
Source: WalletHub
New vegan-friendly restaurant openings and improved accessibility to healthy produce in food deserts could help raise SA's rating in 2020, but for now, it seems like there's definite room for improvement.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Where in the World is Andrew Weissman?: San Antonio’s Fine-Dining Revolutionary is Leading a Lower Profile These Days. And He’s OK with That. Read More

  2. Earl Abel's Expected to Sell to New Owner, Undergo Remodel Read More

  3. San Antonio Food Bank Announces $23.5 Million in Capital Projects to Combat Local Poverty and Feed Thousands More Read More

  4. This Week in San Antonio Food News: Catching Up with Andrew Weissman, an Update in the Food Desert and Culinary Events Read More

  5. The Take Away: SoHill Cafe’s Jean-Francois Poujol Isn’t Content With Being ‘Just OK’ Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation