San Antonio Ranks Among the Least Vegan- and Vegetarian-Friendly U.S. Cities
By Lea Thompson
on Mon, Sep 30, 2019 at 10:47 AM
In news that should surprise no one, San Antonio was left off WalletHub's 2019 list of the top 20 vegan- and vegetarian-friendly U.S. cities.
The Alamo City ranked No. 71 of 100 U.S. cities in WalletHub's study, which measures factors such as veggie food cost, accessibility and diversity plus salad shops per capita. Meanwhile, Austin and Houston came in at No. 5 and No. 19, respectively.
Despite the low ranking, San Antonio did manage to beat out other Texas cities such as El Paso, which came in dead last.
New vegan-friendly restaurant
openings and improved accessibility to healthy produce in food deserts
could help raise SA's rating in 2020, but for now, it seems like there's definite room for improvement.
