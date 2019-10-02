Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Now On Tap: Espuela's Bar Opens at Hays Street Bridge

Posted By on Wed, Oct 2, 2019 at 1:38 PM

click to enlarge LEA THOMPSON
  • Lea Thompson
Though local beer lovers were sad to see Big Hops' downtown location close this summer, new drinking spot Espuela's Bar at the Bridge has quietly opened in its place.

Located at 306 Austin St., steps from Hays Street Bridge, the new bar offers affordable beers and specialties on draft, including a vanilla sage white tea kombucha, jointly developed by local companies Teaness and Element Kombucha.
According to Espuela's signage, the bar is open 3 p.m. to midnight, Monday through Thursday; noon to 1 a.m. on Saturdays; and noon to midnight, Friday through Sunday.

Espuela's owner was unavailable for immediate comment. We'll update if that changes.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Community Comes Through for Capparelli's On Main After Owner Asks for Support on Facebook Read More

  2. Gabriel’s Liquor, Don’s & Ben’s Files for Bankruptcy, Plans to Close at Least Five Local Stores Read More

  3. Le Macaron Franchise Just Opened its First San Antonio Location at La Cantera Read More

  4. Whataburger Offering New Breakfast Burger for a Limited Time Read More

  5. Alamo Quarry Market Fall Wine Walk Offers Night of Food and Drink Samples, Store Discounts Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation