Now On Tap: Espuela's Bar Opens at Hays Street Bridge
By Lea Thompson
on Wed, Oct 2, 2019 at 1:38 PM
Though local beer lovers were sad to see Big Hops' downtown location close this summer, new drinking spot Espuela's Bar at the Bridge
has quietly opened in its place.
Located at 306 Austin St., steps from Hays Street Bridge, the new bar offers affordable beers and specialties on draft, including a vanilla sage white tea kombucha, jointly developed by local companies Teaness and Element Kombucha.
According to Espuela's signage, the bar is open 3 p.m. to midnight, Monday through Thursday; noon to 1 a.m. on Saturdays; and noon to midnight, Friday through Sunday.
Espuela's owner was unavailable for immediate comment. We'll update if that changes.
