San Antonio's Pharm Table Heads to Whole Foods Market With Vegan Desserts This Month

San Antonio may not be the most vegan-friendly U.S. city
, but local restaurants like Pharm Table are making it easier to find plant-based eats in the Alamo City.
Pharm Table
chef Elizabeth Johnson is bringing four of her popular vegan, gluten- and sugar-free desserts – including avocado chocolate mousse and blueberry açai, mango and mesquite horchata cheesecakes – to local shelves at Whole Foods Market
, starting Oct. 7.
Packaged in eco-friendly biodegradable containers, the desserts will be available at both Whole Foods Markets locations, including the Alamo Quarry Market and the Vineyard shopping center.
“We are thrilled to get more locally made plant-based treats onto supermarket shelves,” chef Johnson said in a recent press release. “As a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, our culinary community is addressing food waste, post-consumer waste and health and wellness.”
Since 2015, Johnson has brought her knowledge of anti-inflammatory ingredients, heritage crops and power foods to Pharm Table's plant-forward menu.
Johnson is currently working to bring that knowledge to her second restaurant Acequia
, slated to open alongside food concepts from local chefs Johnny Hernandez and Steve McHugh in Maverick Plaza at La Villita by 2021.
