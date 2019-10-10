Email
Thursday, October 10, 2019

San Antonio Coffee Shop Cuppencake Has Closed for Good

Posted By on Thu, Oct 10, 2019 at 12:18 PM

After five years serving San Antonio coffee lovers, Cuppencake Espresso & Bakery quietly closed its doors in late September. The shop opened in 2014, offering pastries, coffee and a dog-friendly patio space.

The Dominion-area shop announced some job openings and a newly expanded menu this summer, but the business owners didn't share much about the business before its closure. They posted a final farewell message on Instagram, thanking patrons for their support.  

They didn't provide details about what might become of the space or why they decided to close. However, Yelp users have since confirmed Cuppencake is no longer in business.
Location Details Cuppencake
22211 I-10 W Access Rd #1111
Northwest
San Antonio, TX
(210) 892-3010
Sweets
Map
