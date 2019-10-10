San Antonio Coffee Shop Cuppencake Has Closed for Good

View this post on Instagram

That’s a wrap. Thank you to everyone who made Cuppencake their go to coffee shop/bakery! We have enjoyed serving every single one of our customers the past 5 years. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but we appreciate all the support we have received and the kindness of you all. This is farewell to our Cuppencake family. Thank you. 🙏💛☕️🧁