Cereal Killer Sweets Promises to Bring Creative Bites, LGBTQ-Friendly Vibes at North San Antonio Store

Cereal Killer Sweets
recently opened at 1031 Patricia Ave., offering cereal-centric and CBD-infused treats, candies and half-pound cookies.
Chef Megan Morales hopes to make the novelty desserts shop a space for San Antonio community
– especially the local LGBTQ community – to share sweets, celebrate local art and indulge in Cereal Killer Sweets' monthly all-you-can-eat cereal bar.
After months of pop-ups and cereal-related experiments, Cereal Killer Sweets will celebrate its official grand opening with gift card and food giveaways on Nov. 3
.
"I'm really excited about the new space, because now we'll have the capacity to really expand our offerings, including a focus on just really cool and creative custom orders as well as the opportunity to feature other locally-made artisan products such as coffee and chocolate," Morales stated in a recent press release. "We also want to reiterate our passion for the whole community. Our arms are open wide to all walks of life. Come in, relax and have a Cereal Killer!"
Morales closed her previous local business, Pink's Popcorn, earlier this year to focus on Cereal Killer Sweets. She will continue to donate a portion of the business's proceeds
to local charities and community nonprofits.
To learn more about upcoming events and giveaways, follow Cereal Killer Sweets on Facebook
.
