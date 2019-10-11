Email
Friday, October 11, 2019

Cereal Killer Sweets Promises to Bring Creative Bites, LGBTQ-Friendly Vibes at North San Antonio Store

Posted By on Fri, Oct 11, 2019 at 1:14 PM

click to enlarge CEREAL KILLER SWEETS
  • Cereal Killer Sweets
Cereal Killer Sweets recently opened at 1031 Patricia Ave., offering cereal-centric and CBD-infused treats, candies and half-pound cookies.

Chef Megan Morales hopes to make the novelty desserts shop a space for San Antonio community – especially the local LGBTQ community – to share sweets, celebrate local art and indulge in Cereal Killer Sweets' monthly all-you-can-eat cereal bar.

After months of pop-ups and cereal-related experiments, Cereal Killer Sweets will celebrate its official grand opening with gift card and food giveaways on Nov. 3.
click to enlarge CEREAL KILLER SWEETS
  • Cereal Killer Sweets
"I'm really excited about the new space, because now we'll have the capacity to really expand our offerings, including a focus on just really cool and creative custom orders as well as the opportunity to feature other locally-made artisan products such as coffee and chocolate," Morales stated in a recent press release. "We also want to reiterate our passion for the whole community. Our arms are open wide to all walks of life. Come in, relax and have a Cereal Killer!"

Morales closed her previous local business, Pink's Popcorn, earlier this year to focus on Cereal Killer Sweets. She will continue to donate a portion of the business's proceeds to local charities and community nonprofits.



To learn more about upcoming events and giveaways, follow Cereal Killer Sweets on Facebook.
Location Details Cereal Killer Sweets
1031 Patricia Ave.
North Central
San Antonio, TX
(210) 753-2032
Sweets
Map
