Monday, October 14, 2019

Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co. Just Set a New Record for Longest Sausage in Texas

Posted By on Mon, Oct 14, 2019 at 1:25 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / DORCOLSPIRITS
  • Instagram / dorcolspirits
Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co. celebrated Oktoberfest with the traditional brews and sauerkraut this weekend, but they also met a lofty food goal: to stuff the longest sausage in Texas.

The San Antonio sausage, measuring 684 feet uncooked, broke the previous 249-foot link record by a long shot, previously held by Dallas chef Brian Luscher since 2014.

Dorćol teamed up with H-E-B and Laxson Co. Meat Wholesaler and Oversea Casing Company to stuff the sausage. The crew used a forklift to move the 395-pound sausage into a special oven created by chefs John Russ of Clementine and Randy Evans, H-E-B's director of culinary development.

Oktoberfest in Southtown offered music, brews, sides (and a lot of sausage) to attendees on Saturday. Event proceeds are slated to benefit the Respite Care of San Antonio, a local organization that provides support to families with special needs children.

No telling if there's a trophy for the sausage-making Texas milestone, but we can hope.
