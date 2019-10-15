Email
Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Best Quality Daughter Brings Pop-Up to San Antonio This Month, Announces Plans for New Brick and Mortar

Posted By on Tue, Oct 15, 2019 at 2:47 PM

click to enlarge BEST QUALITY DAUGHTER
  • Best Quality Daughter
Best Quality Daughter (BQD) is popping up again — with reimagined Asian dishes and inspired cocktails — for a Chinese Laundromat Dinner on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Tenko Ramen chefs Jennifer Dobbertin and Quealy Watson have teamed up with artist Jennifer Ling Datchuk to create a unique eight-course dinner filled with thoughtful art, decor and creative dishes like smoked brisket shumai and twice-baked banana as a taste of a future brick-and-mortar, slated to open sometime in 2020.

The dinner will also feature Williams Chris Vineyard wines, cocktails by Denise Deglopper of Pastiche, live music by DT Buffkin and a sound installation by Shanghai sound artist Terence Lloren. Tickets cost $108 each, and are available via Eventbrite.

Architect Vicki Yuan and designer Jamie Stolarski will work with BQD to transform the space, formerly a steam cleaners located in East Side San Antonio, to offer a reflection on the Asian immigrant experience.
click to enlarge BEST QUALITY DAUGHTER
  • Best Quality Daughter
“We love watching our vision come to life and are always excited to provide San Antonians the opportunity to try our interpretations of authentic Asian cuisine,” Dobbertin stated. “Best Quality Daughter is largely inspired by the shared family meals we grew up with.”



