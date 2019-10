Lick Honest Ice Creams Is Giving Away Free Scoops in San Antonio for Anniversary

click to enlarge Courtesy Lick Honest Ice Creams

In honor of its eighth birthday, Austin import Lick Honest Ice Creams is hosting a "Free Scoop Night" for San Antonio customers on Tuesday, Oct. 15.Locals can enjoy a free single scoop of their favorite Lick ice cream from 7 to 10 p.m. If you can't make the event, Lick’s Party Cake Ice Cream Sandwich, a chocolate cake sandwich filled with colorful vanilla ice cream, will be available at Lick locations through Oct. 20.The company launched its first Austin shop in 2011, touting locally-sourced ingredients and a sustainable approach to ice cream making. Lick has since expanded to four locations in Austin and San Antonio, with plans to open its fifth location at Hemisfair by early 2020.