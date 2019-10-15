Email
Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Lick Honest Ice Creams Is Giving Away Free Scoops in San Antonio for Anniversary

Posted By on Tue, Oct 15, 2019 at 10:46 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY LICK HONEST ICE CREAMS
  • Courtesy Lick Honest Ice Creams
In honor of its eighth birthday, Austin import Lick Honest Ice Creams is hosting a "Free Scoop Night" for San Antonio customers on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Locals can enjoy a free single scoop of their favorite Lick ice cream from 7 to 10 p.m. If you can't make the event, Lick’s Party Cake Ice Cream Sandwich, a chocolate cake sandwich filled with colorful vanilla ice cream, will be available at Lick locations through Oct. 20.

The company launched its first Austin shop in 2011, touting locally-sourced ingredients and a sustainable approach to ice cream making. Lick has since expanded to four locations in Austin and San Antonio, with plans to open its fifth location at Hemisfair by early 2020.

