Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 17, 2019

Fantom Kitchen Bringing Texas-Filipino BBQ Pop-Up to San Antonio

Posted By on Thu, Oct 17, 2019 at 3:23 PM

click to enlarge JOMANDO CRUZ
  • JoMando Cruz
Local pop-up series Fantom Kitchen is bringing Howdy, Kuya!, a Texas-Filipino BBQ pop-up, to Cullum’s Attagirl on Monday, Nov. 4.

San Antonio chef John Concepcion Constantino and grill associate Chris Christal teamed up to create a unique menu with both classic Filipino dishes and Texas favorites.

Howdy, Kuya! will offer everything from lumpia spring rolls and sliced brisket to a station with Halo-halo – a beloved Filipino dessert made with crushed ice, evaporated milk and fruit – with customizable cereal toppings. The event will run from 5-9 p.m., or until sold out.
click to enlarge REGINA MORALES
  • Regina Morales
“In a kitchen, everyone is family to me," stated Concepcion, who was inspired by his Filipino heritage and Texas upbringing. Whether that kitchen is the one I grew up in learning how to cook from my grandparents or the one I work in now with my team as we battle through busy service times — we are all there for each other and we all grow with one another. I appreciate that Attagirl has such an open concept as this allows everyone there to be my family too."

The menu will feature dishes priced between $4 to $18, depending on the item and amount ordered. For more information, visit facebook.com.
Location Details Cullum's Attagirl
726 Mistletoe Ave
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
Bar/Pub
Map
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. The First-Ever Concha Throwdown is Happening in San Antonio Next Month Read More

  2. Earl Abel's Hopes to Appeal to Younger Diners with Space Renovations, Updated Menu After Reopening Read More

  3. Gabriel’s Liquor and Don’s & Ben’s Files to Shutter Some San Antonio Stores as Part of Bankruptcy Filing Read More

  4. Fighting Food Insecurity: Alamo Colleges and San Antonio Food Bank Launch New Student Food Pantry Read More

  5. Best Quality Daughter Brings Pop-Up to San Antonio This Month, Announces Plans for New Brick and Mortar Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation