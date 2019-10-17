Fantom Kitchen Bringing Texas-Filipino BBQ Pop-Up to San Antonio

click to enlarge
Local pop-up series Fantom Kitchen
is bringing Howdy, Kuya!
, a Texas-Filipino BBQ pop-up, to Cullum’s Attagirl on Monday, Nov. 4.
San Antonio chef John Concepcion Constantino and grill associate Chris Christal teamed up to create a unique menu with both classic Filipino dishes and Texas favorites.
Howdy, Kuya!
will offer everything from lumpia spring rolls and sliced brisket to a station with Halo-halo – a beloved Filipino dessert made with crushed ice, evaporated milk and fruit – with customizable cereal toppings. The event will run from 5-9 p.m., or until sold out.
click to enlarge
“In a kitchen, everyone is family to me," stated Concepcion, who was inspired by his Filipino heritage and Texas upbringing. Whether that kitchen is the one I grew up in learning how to cook from my grandparents or the one I work in now with my team as we battle through busy service times — we are all there for each other and we all grow with one another. I appreciate that Attagirl has such an open concept as this allows everyone there to be my family too."
The menu will feature dishes priced between $4 to $18, depending on the item and amount ordered. For more information, visit facebook.com
.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.