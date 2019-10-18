Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 18, 2019

Guillermo's Restauranteur to Open New Pizza, Craft Beer Spot in 2020

Posted By on Fri, Oct 18, 2019 at 10:20 AM

click to enlarge GUILLERMO'S
  • Guillermo's
Don't be surprised if you see a lot of construction surrounding Austin Street in the coming months, as Austin Street Pizza & Craft Beer prepares to open next spring.

Guillermo Garza, owner of the popular downtown restaurant Guillermo’s, is working to build the restaurant — complete with a wood-burning oven, sauté and grill stations, and Hill Country craft brews — at 1214 Austin Street.

Unlike the polished businesses and high-rises found at the nearby Pearl, Austin Street will offer simple seating options and is expected to host an onsite food truck. Garza's mission is simple: to provide good service, good pizza and craft beer.

“We have [a] responsibility to our citizens to represent the city and bring something cool to San Antonio,” Garza said. “We're not trying to replicate New York style pizza, we're not trying to replicate pizza in Italy. What we're trying to do is emphasize San Antonio pizza.”



Garza is keeping the final pizza menu under wraps for now, but referenced Guillermo’s Texas Lasagna — a customer favorite built with steak, BBQ sauce, jalapeños, onions, and sausage — as the kind of fresh, unexpected flavor combinations to be expected.

“It’s going to be a bit spicy and very flavorful, and we’re going to allow for a lot of creativity,” he said.

Garza has successfully grown Guillermo’s fan base over 25 years to include locals, tourists and catering clientele, but he’s sensitive to the industry’s changing business models.

The Austin Street location will provide an additional space for Guillermo’s catering services and serve as a ghost kitchen for the restaurant to fulfill nearby customer orders via delivery apps such as Doordash and Uber Eats.

The extra kitchen will also allow the main Guillermo’s restaurant to focus on the in-person dining experience, Garza said.

There’s no dedicated social media handles for Austin Street Pizza yet, but expect the new restaurant to show up on the Guillermo's website at guillermosdowntown.com in the coming months.

“We want to make San Antonio proud and remind them that we a cool city and that, yes, we can do this,” he added.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. The First-Ever Concha Throwdown is Happening in San Antonio Next Month Read More

  2. Gabriel’s Liquor and Don’s & Ben’s Files to Shutter Some San Antonio Stores as Part of Bankruptcy Filing Read More

  3. Earl Abel's Hopes to Appeal to Younger Diners with Space Renovations, Updated Menu After Reopening Read More

  4. Fantom Kitchen Bringing Texas-Filipino BBQ Pop-Up to San Antonio Read More

  5. Coffee Shop, Art Gallery Coming to Downtown San Antonio’s Medical District Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation