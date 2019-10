Christmas Themed Pop-Up Bar 'Miracle on Houston Street' is Heading to San Antonio This Holiday Season

After a long, six-year wait, San Antonio is finally getting its own Miracle on Houston Street Global pop-up series Miracle is bringing its whimsical holiday cocktails to 100 bars across the globe, including Jet-Setter in downtown San Antonio, from Nov. 25 to Dec. 31.In the coming weeks, Jet-Setter will transform into a downtown holiday wonderland filled with Christmas music, décor and unusual drinks, including the Yippe Ki Yay Mother F****r! — a-inspired cocktail filled with rum, cachaça and pineapple — as well as the Jingle Balls Nog and 'Naughty' and 'Nice' shots.“We are so honored to be chosen as one of the more than 100 bars around the world to host this fun, festive event,” said Bar Manager Benjamin Krick. “We are committed to anything that brings more national recognition to the elevated downtown San Antonio bar scene.”Miracle's holiday-themed glassware and mugs, created by Cocktail Kingdom®, will be available for purchase at Jet-Setter. The bar will also join Miracle's global ugly sweater party on Monday, Dec. 2, with the hopes of setting a record for the biggest combined ugly sweater party in the world.To learn more about Miracle, visit miraclepopup.com

