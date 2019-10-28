Monte Vista Restaurant Periphery Will Close By End of the Year

click image
After nearly three years, Periphery on Main
is coming to an end. The restaurant opened in 2017, winning acclaim for its simple approach to great dining — with a mix of Southern and Italian-inspired dishes, including the cast iron cornbread, seasonal vegetables and signature chicken.
Chef and owner Mark Weaver recently announced via Facebook his plans to close the restaurant by the end of the year
.
"People can be fickle and tastes change, no matter what you decide to do. At the end of the day, it’s a business," Weaver told the Current
. "We made some damn good food, and I’m proud. But sometimes the business world kicks you in the teeth."
Periphery isn’t the only restaurant on Main Street that has struggled in recent months. Longtime Italian eatery Capparelli’s recently took to Facebook, asking patrons to show their support for the restaurant after area construction led to a downturn in business.
"A lot can change in a month," Weaver said, expressing gratitude to his family, patrons and staff. Though most staffers plan to stay at Periphery until the end, the announcement will allow them to search for other jobs.
“I started the business with my staff in mind. I know how tough this business can be. I put my staff first and foremost, and it would be disingenuous of me to say that and then kick them to the curb."
The closure, Weaver said, will also allow him to spend more time with his wife and their two children. It's not clear what projects Weaver will tackle next, but in the meantime, there's still a few months for locals to enjoy Periphery before the restaurant closes for good.
"I’m going to be cooking here mostly likely until Dec. 31. It could be me slinging chicken with paper plates and mashed potatoes, and some guy named Bob from down the street just cracking beers.”
