Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Luby’s Joins Favor to Offer Delivery of LuAnn Platters Across Texas

Posted By on Wed, Oct 30, 2019 at 11:20 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / LUBYS
  • Instagram / lubys
Good news for LuAnn plate lovers: Luby’s has begun delivery services from 80 restaurant locations across Texas, including those in San Antonio.

Houston-based restaurant company Luby's Inc. recently teamed up with Favor Delivery to offer the new service, its latest effort to revitalize business operations.

San Antonio grocery giant H-E-B purchased Favor Delivery in 2018. The new partnership will allow for Luby's delivery to cities across Texas, and select Fuddruckers locations in Houston, Beaumont and College Station.

"We are delighted to partner with Favor to deliver fresh meals from Luby's Cafeteria and Fuddruckers restaurants to customers across our home state of Texas," Todd Coutee, COO of Luby's, stated in a recent press release. "It's a natural extension of our relationship with H-E-B, our exclusive retail partner offering Luby's frozen entrees and side dishes at their stores."



Both Luby's and Fuddruckers charge $3 in delivery fees. To learn more about local delivery options, visit favordelivery.com.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Whataburger Teams Up with Justin Boots to Remind Texans That They Still Love Us Read More

  2. Burger Culture in Southtown Now Closed, Staff Joining Family Restaurant Read More

  3. After Hawx Burger Bars: San Antonio Food Entrepreneur Christian Hawx Opening Taco Concept Inside Local Bar Read More

  4. Third Annual Fideo Loco Festival Will Soon Take Over Alamo Beer Co. Read More

  5. New Brewpub Expected to Open in San Antonio this Fall Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation