Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Luby’s Joins Favor to Offer Delivery of LuAnn Platters Across Texas
Posted
By Lea Thompson
on Wed, Oct 30, 2019 at 11:20 AM
click image
Good news for LuAnn plate lovers: Luby’s has begun delivery services from 80 restaurant locations across Texas
, including those in San Antonio.
Houston-based restaurant company Luby's Inc. recently teamed up with Favor Delivery
to offer the new service, its latest effort to revitalize business operations.
San Antonio grocery giant H-E-B purchased Favor Delivery in 2018. The new partnership will allow for Luby's delivery to cities across Texas, and select Fuddruckers locations in Houston, Beaumont and College Station.
"We are delighted to partner with Favor to deliver fresh meals from Luby's Cafeteria and Fuddruckers restaurants to customers across our home state of Texas," Todd Coutee, COO of Luby's, stated in a recent press release. "It's a natural extension of our relationship with H-E-B, our exclusive retail partner offering Luby's frozen entrees and side dishes at their stores."
Both Luby's and Fuddruckers charge $3 in delivery fees. To learn more about local delivery options, visit favordelivery.com
.
Tags: luby's, favor delivery, Fuddruckers, Texas, San Antonio, delivery, deliver, Image
