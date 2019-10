Luby’s Joins Favor to Offer Delivery of LuAnn Platters Across Texas

Good news for LuAnn plate lovers: Luby’s has begun delivery services from 80 restaurant locations across Texas , including those in San Antonio.Houston-based restaurant company Luby's Inc. recently teamed up with Favor Delivery to offer the new service, its latest effort to revitalize business operations.San Antonio grocery giant H-E-B purchased Favor Delivery in 2018. The new partnership will allow for Luby's delivery to cities across Texas, and select Fuddruckers locations in Houston, Beaumont and College Station."We are delighted to partner with Favor to deliver fresh meals from Luby's Cafeteria and Fuddruckers restaurants to customers across our home state of Texas," Todd Coutee, COO of Luby's, stated in a recent press release. "It's a natural extension of our relationship with H-E-B, our exclusive retail partner offering Luby's frozen entrees and side dishes at their stores."Both Luby's and Fuddruckers charge $3 in delivery fees. To learn more about local delivery options, visit favordelivery.com

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.