Artea Brings Asian Eats and Bubble Tea to Northwest San Antonio
There's a new San Antonio spot for all things tea — Artea
recently opened at 6362 De Zavala Road with loose leaf, bubble teas and small bites.
Artea's extensive food menu includes everything from Japanese udon and Taiwanese popcorn chicken, all inspired by the business owners' travels to various Asian countries.
Though unavailable for comment, the owners have developed an intuitive drink menu filled with milk-based, loose-leaf and specialty tea drinks with specialties like taro milkshakes and the frozen passion fruit frappe.
Artea is open daily between 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
