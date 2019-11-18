Email
Monday, November 18, 2019

Artea Brings Asian Eats and Bubble Tea to Northwest San Antonio

Posted By on Mon, Nov 18, 2019 at 3:26 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / DRINKARTEA
  • Instagram / drinkartea
There's a new San Antonio spot for all things tea — Artea recently opened at 6362 De Zavala Road with loose leaf, bubble teas and small bites.

Artea's extensive food menu includes everything from Japanese udon and Taiwanese popcorn chicken, all inspired by the business owners' travels to various Asian countries.

Though unavailable for comment, the owners have developed an intuitive drink menu filled with milk-based, loose-leaf and specialty tea drinks with specialties like taro milkshakes and the frozen passion fruit frappe.

Artea is open daily between 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Location Details Artea
6362 De Zavala Road, #108
Northwest
San Antonio, TX
Coffee/Tea and Asian
Map
