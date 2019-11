Artea Brings Asian Eats and Bubble Tea to Northwest San Antonio

There's a new San Antonio spot for all things tea — Artea recently opened at 6362 De Zavala Road with loose leaf, bubble teas and small bites.Artea's extensive food menu includes everything from Japanese udon and Taiwanese popcorn chicken, all inspired by the business owners' travels to various Asian countries.Though unavailable for comment, the owners have developed an intuitive drink menu filled with milk-based, loose-leaf and specialty tea drinks with specialties like taro milkshakes and the frozen passion fruit frappe.Artea is open daily between 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.