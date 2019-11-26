Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Smoke Shack BBQ Expected to Arrive at San Antonio Airport Soon
Posted
By Lea Thompson
on Tue, Nov 26, 2019 at 4:05 PM
click to enlarge
There's another reason to arrive at the airport early. Smoke Shack
is preparing to open a new location — with brews and barbecue — inside the San Antonio International Airport in 2020.
Owner Chris Conger opened his original restaurant on Broadway in 2014, followed by neighborhood bar The Pigpen in late 2015. The airport eatery is expected to serve a mix of favorites from both establishments, offering a full bar in addition to breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Other food and drink concepts slated to open at the airport in the coming months include Sip Brew Bar and Eatery, The Luxury, Local Coffee and Boss Bagels.
The San Antonio Current
has reached out to Conger for additional comment.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: smoke shack, San Antonio restaurants, San Antonio international airport, new restaurant, second location, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.