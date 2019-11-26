Email
Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Smoke Shack BBQ Expected to Arrive at San Antonio Airport Soon

Posted By on Tue, Nov 26, 2019 at 4:05 PM

There's another reason to arrive at the airport early. Smoke Shack is preparing to open a new location — with brews and barbecue — inside the San Antonio International Airport in 2020.

Owner Chris Conger opened his original restaurant on Broadway in 2014, followed by neighborhood bar The Pigpen in late 2015. The airport eatery is expected to serve a mix of favorites from both establishments, offering a full bar in addition to breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Other food and drink concepts slated to open at the airport in the coming months include Sip Brew Bar and Eatery, The Luxury, Local Coffee and Boss Bagels.

The San Antonio Current has reached out to Conger for additional comment.
Location Details San Antonio International Airport
9800 Airport Blvd
San Antonio, TX
(210) 207-3433
