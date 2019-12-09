Email
Monday, December 9, 2019

Boxcar Bar Opens as New Downtown San Antonio Nightlife Spot

Posted By on Mon, Dec 9, 2019 at 1:25 PM

The Boxcar Bar, located at 125 Lamar St., recently opened to downtown San Antonio with craft cocktails and entertainment.

The bar specializes in cocktails made with fresh ingredients and quality spirits, offering a chill weekday lounge with live music on Wednesdays, and music sets from DJs on the weekends.

"I saw the location and when I went inside I fell in love with it — from the big windows you can see the trains pass by," said owner Tony Coss, who also owns
La Roca Cantina and Green Lantern.

Located just minutes from sister bar La Roca, Boxcar Bar is part of San Antonio's growing downtown nightlife.



"I love the area, and see it developing and becoming a destination," Coss added.

Patrons can expect to see an outside food truck open for business in the coming months, but Boxcar will remain focused on drinks and music for now.

