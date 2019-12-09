Fuego Bringing San Antonio-Inspired Margaritas, Small Bites to Downtown

-
Courtesy of Adrian Martinez
Where there's Smoke, there's Fuego.
Smoke, the downtown BBQ restaurant owned by Adrian Martinez, recently launched Fuego — a new margarita bar inspired by San Antonio's colorful and historic culture.
"It's a cool little spot with drinks that's just another part of what we're doing here at Smoke, said Smoke owner and operator Adrian Martinez.
Located on Smoke's first floor, the bar is filled with colorful Day of the Dead-inspired wall murals, a mix of subtle and bold patterns and black draped windows lined with red altar candles.
Courtesy of Nicole Johnson
The bar, led by head bartender Raul Perez, offers 12 signature drinks, like the Suavecito Old Fashioned, presented to guests on loteria menu cards. The Fuego crew is working on a small bites menu, which will invite patrons to nosh while they imbibe.
"This is more of San Antonio's favorite spirit, tequila, really interpreted as drinks that we both know and love," said events director Nicole Johnson. "We really want it to be authentic."
Though Fuego has already become a popular local spot for private parties, the bar crew has promised to keep guests informed of closures via social media. There are future design plans to bring silver mirrors into the space, as well as tin tiles and color LED lights on the ceilings.
Fuego's opening is among the latest updates at Smoke, a BBQ restaurant that has become a popular event space since opening in 2016.
