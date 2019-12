Kinsman Rakia Kicks off San Antonio Holidays with Brandy Alexander Tour

There’s plenty of ways to celebrate the season, but Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co. is taking a deliciously creative approach with its Brandy Alexander Tour, which is taking place through December 31.Now in its seventh year, the self-guided Brandy Alexander Tour includes stops at 13 local restaurants and bars. Dorćol, the brand behind apricot-based Kinsman Rakia, has challenged local watering holes to use the spirit and create their own versions of the classic cocktail.San Antonio bartenders will prepare their own takes on the Brandy Alexander, offering a variety of drinks that include everything from bold and sweet flavors to fruity and spicy notes.You’ll find the creative cocktails at San Antonio concepts including Bohanan’s Prime Steaks and Seafood, Biga on the Banks, Bar 1919, Liberty Bar, Maverick Texas Brasserie, Ocho, Pastiche, Francis Bogside, Still Golden Social House, The Hoppy Monk, Jet-Setter and of course the tasting room at Dorćol.

