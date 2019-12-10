Tuesday, December 10, 2019
The Squeezebox Launches Karaoke Nights, Plus a Weekend Holiday Event with Free Cabrito Tacos
By Lea Thompson
on Tue, Dec 10, 2019 at 3:23 PM
St. Mary's Strip fixture The Squeezebox
is launching several new events including a weekly Karaoke Night series, starting Tuesday.
Squeezebox patrons can now look forward to belting out their favorite jams during the Tuesday night karaoke series, from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., with host DJ Nicki Martinez. The Tuesday night series will also offer happy hour specials all night long.
In celebration of the holiday season, the bar will also host a special "Familia, Food & Oldies" event on Sunday, December 15. Starting at 6 p.m., guests can enjoy happy hour prices (with free Michelada upgrades courtesy of local brand Twang), free cabrito tacos from chef Teddy Liang and classic records spun by Owner DJ Aaron Peña.
