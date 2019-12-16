Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 16, 2019

Papa's Burger Brand Closes BBQ Restaurant, Opens New Cafe Concept

Posted By on Mon, Dec 16, 2019 at 1:35 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / S.A.VORY
  • Instagram / s.a.vory
Papa’s Quickdraw BBQ, a drive-thru restaurant specializing in smoky cubed brisket, pulled pork and chicken sandwiches, has closed. The eatery opened at 12054 Blanco Road in June.

"We actually rolled out the concept as a partnership and the partnership dissolved," said owner Robert Walker. "The idea was successful but the partnership didn't quite work out."

However, there's still hope for local BBQ enthusiasts. Walker, who also owns the popular Papa's Burgers, has since opened a new concept — Papa's Water Cooler Cafe, a spot for breakfast tacos or salad and sandwich lunch options — inside the McAllister Plaza Building.

"You can still get the BBQ sandwich at the cafe," he said. "We will reintroduce the [Papa's Quickdraw BBQ] concept at a later date and another location."



In the meantime, Walker has plans to expand the Papa's Burgers brand beyond its San Antonio roots in 2020. The restaurant was recognized by Yelp as the fourth-best U.S. burger joint in 2018.

"This has been a growing process," he said. "Sometimes you have to take a step back to take two steps forward."
Location Details Papa's Quickdraw BBQ
12054 Blanco Road
North Central
San Antonio, TX
Barbecue
Map
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. This Week in San Antonio Food News: Original La Panadería Gets Major Update, New Bars and Another Restaurant Closure Read More

  2. Quarry Hofbrau Announces New Executive Chef and Plans for More BBQ Read More

  3. San Antonio Food Bank Receives More Than Two Million Pounds of Produce for Food-Insecure Families Read More

  4. Monte Vista Restaurant Periphery On Main Has Closed Read More

  5. This San Antonio Bakery is Serving Baby Yoda Christmas Cookies That May Be Too Adorable to Eat Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation