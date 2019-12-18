Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Revolución Coffee + Juice Will Open Third San Antonio Location in 2020

Posted By on Wed, Dec 18, 2019 at 2:07 PM

click image INSTAGRAM/REVOLUCIONSA
  • Instagram/revolucionsa
Revolución Coffee + Juice, a group of plant-based coffee shops owned by entrepreneurs Manny and Angie Carral, will open a new location at The Rim.

The new spot, located at 5846 Worth Parkway, Bldg. 1, Ste. 109, will open sometime in 2020. Like other Revolución shops, the space will offer craft coffee, cold-pressed juices and healthy options like acai and pitaya bowls.

The Current has reached out the owners for additional comment.

The couple opened the first Revolución in Alamo Heights as a healthy, juice-friendly business in 2012, and branched outside SA with a Houston location in 2016. The company opened a second San Antonio location, this time on Houston Street, in 2018.



So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio's SoHo Wine & Martini Bar Files for Bankruptcy Reorganization Read More

  2. New Family-Run Brewery Set to Open in Southtown This Month Read More

  3. Papa's Burger Brand Closes BBQ Restaurant, Opens New Cafe Concept Read More

  4. Pizza Party Opens on the St. Mary's Strip with By-the-Slice Options Read More

  5. Plants, Politics and Pop-Ups: Running Down the Trends That Defined San Antonio’s Food Scene in the 2010s Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation