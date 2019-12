East Coast Seafood Chain to Open First San Antonio Location

East Coast chain Hook and Reel Cajun Seafood & Bar will open its first San Antonio location at 4903 Northwest Loop 410 in 2020.Founded by an individual referred to as Mr. Miller, the New York-based restaurant chain offers New Orleans-style specialties like customizable seafood boils, sliders and baskets prepared with shrimp, crab, crawfish and scallops, while patrons can opt for sides like fries, corn on the cob and sausage.The concept, inspired by Miller's travels throughout Louisiana, offers plenty of bar options too, with beers, wine and cocktails like Mai Tais and margaritas. Since Miller launched the brand in 2013, the restaurant has expanded to nearly 20 locations, but is expected to open 45 additional locations in 2020.

