Thursday, December 19, 2019

East Coast Seafood Chain to Open First San Antonio Location

Posted By on Thu, Dec 19, 2019 at 2:57 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK/HOOK & REEL
  • Facebook/Hook & Reel
East Coast chain Hook and Reel Cajun Seafood & Bar will open its first San Antonio location at 4903 Northwest Loop 410 in 2020.

Founded by an individual referred to as Mr. Miller, the New York-based restaurant chain offers New Orleans-style specialties like customizable seafood boils, sliders and baskets prepared with shrimp, crab, crawfish and scallops, while patrons can opt for sides like fries, corn on the cob and sausage.

The concept, inspired by Miller's travels throughout Louisiana, offers plenty of bar options too, with beers, wine and cocktails like Mai Tais and margaritas. Since Miller launched the brand in 2013, the restaurant has expanded to nearly 20 locations, but is expected to open 45 additional locations in 2020.

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


