Thursday, December 19, 2019

San Antonio-based Company Ricos Unveils New Look to 'Connect With Millennial Moms'

Posted By on Thu, Dec 19, 2019 at 12:02 PM

click to enlarge ricos_can_label_comparison_group_option.jpg
It's an awkward moment when you can't understand what that can of condensed cheddar cheese is trying to tell you.

After decades of using cursive letters on its packaging, San Antonio snack bar institution Ricos is rolling out a new design for its canned cheese products in a bid to avoid confusing younger customers.

The company Tuesday announced the change as part of a larger brand update to all its products, including popcorn, jalapeños and roasted peanuts, which are sold throughout the U.S. and 57 countries.

“We had received feedback from consumers and stores that the cursive of the letters and some designs on the front of the labels were a little confusing and hard to read,” Ricos President/CEO Tony Liberto stated in a recent press release.



The design is also intended to “connect with millennial moms and appeal to younger generations."

Though best-known as a concession-stand staple, the company hopes the update will help make Rico's an essential ingredient in home kitchens — regardless of families' font preferences.

"We think that with these new, modernized can labels, our cheese sauces can be incorporated into their very busy lives, especially when you have children and a job,” Liberto added.

Customers can find the newly redesigned gourmet nacho cheese at grocery stores, though more redesigned products are expected to hit shelves in the coming months.

