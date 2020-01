Round Rock-Based Cinema Brewhouse to Open West San Antonio Location

A movie theater with dining is nothing new, but Flix Brewhouse promises to open its first San Antonio location — with a microbrewery — in early February.The 40,000-square-foot space will offer dozens of regional and local craft beers, including six signature theater brews produced on-site. According to a company spokesperson, the new location will feature four to six monthly brews exclusive to San Antonio. The new brewhouse , located off West Loop 1604 just south of Potranco Road, will feature 100% digital laser projection, dining recliners and easy-glide tables to deliver a state-of-the art experience. The theater's dining menu will offer patrons a selection of burgers, salads, wraps and pizza, in addition to its brunch and beer menus.Though the brewhouse's ticket prices are similar to other movie theater competitors, Flix will offer a $5.25 ticket price on Wednesdays, in addition to other promotions expected to roll out this year.

