Thursday, January 2, 2020

Round Rock-Based Cinema Brewhouse to Open West San Antonio Location

Posted By on Thu, Jan 2, 2020 at 2:51 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY FLIX BREWHOUSE
  • Courtesy Flix Brewhouse
A movie theater with dining is nothing new, but Flix Brewhouse promises to open its first San Antonio location — with a microbrewery — in early February.

The 40,000-square-foot space will offer dozens of regional and local craft beers, including six signature theater brews produced on-site. According to a company spokesperson, the new location will feature four to six monthly brews exclusive to San Antonio.

The new brewhouse, located off West Loop 1604 just south of Potranco Road, will feature 100% digital laser projection, dining recliners and easy-glide tables to deliver a state-of-the art experience. The theater's dining menu will offer patrons a selection of burgers, salads, wraps and pizza, in addition to its brunch and beer menus.

Though the brewhouse's ticket prices are similar to other movie theater competitors, Flix will offer a $5.25 ticket price on Wednesdays, in addition to other promotions expected to roll out this year.



