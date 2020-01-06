Email
Monday, January 6, 2020

Beloved San Antonio Spot Mama's Cafe to Reopen This Spring

Posted By on Mon, Jan 6, 2020 at 1:13 PM

After closing for renovations in June, Mama's Cafe is poised to reopen to the public this spring.

Local restauranteur Cappy Lawton launched Mama's Cafe in 1981 — serving home cooked specialties including chicken fried steak, pot roast, and fried mushrooms — and eventually handed over restaurant operations in 1988.

More than 30 years later, Cappy and his son, Trevor, have taken ownership of the restaurant in efforts to restore Mama's Cafe to its former glory. Mama's Cafe once had multiple locations in San Antonio and Houston, but today, only the original location remains.

Renovations include an expanded working space, additional storage and an updated outdoor patio dining area.



The Lawton family also owns local spots including La Fonda on Main, Cappy's Restaurant and Cappyccino's on Broadway.

The Current has reached out for additional comment.
Location Details Mama's Cafe (Nacogdoches)
2442 Nacogdoches
San Antonio, TX
(210) 826-8303
7am-9pm Mon-Thu; 7am-10pm Fri-Sat; 7am-9pm Sun
American and Steakhouse
