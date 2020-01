Beloved San Antonio Spot Mama's Cafe to Reopen This Spring

After closing for renovations in June, Mama's Cafe is poised to reopen to the public this spring.Local restauranteur Cappy Lawton launched Mama's Cafe in 1981 — serving home cooked specialties including chicken fried steak, pot roast, and fried mushrooms — and eventually handed over restaurant operations in 1988.More than 30 years later, Cappy and his son, Trevor, have taken ownership of the restaurant in efforts to restore Mama's Cafe to its former glory. Mama's Cafe once had multiple locations in San Antonio and Houston, but today, only the original location remains.Renovations include an expanded working space, additional storage and an updated outdoor patio dining area.The Lawton family also owns local spots including La Fonda on Main, Cappy's Restaurant and Cappyccino's on Broadway.Thehas reached out for additional comment.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.