San Antonio Walk-On's Locations to Celebrate Undercover Boss Episode with Free Beignets

click to enlarge Facebook / Walk-On's

In celebration of the special event, the restaurant is offering an "Undercover Deal," which includes free beignets and hot coffee with the purchase of two entrees.

San Antonio diners can enjoy free beignets and coffee at Walk-On’s locations during the season premiere ofon Wednesday, January 8.From 7 to 8 p.m., San Antonio locations will screen the new episode — featuring Walk On's co-owners Brandon Landry and NFL quarterback Drew Brees — providing a first-hand, in-depth look at the company and how the duo can improve operations."The undercover experience was incredibly rewarding as it provided an inside-look at how our culture takes shape at each restaurant,” Landry stated in a recent press release. "We’re at a critical growth point, looking to double our presence over the next year. Going undercover afforded me the unprecedented opportunity to address areas for improvement and make refinements so that we can continue on our strategic growth path."The special will be available at both San Antonio locations.