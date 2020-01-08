Wednesday, January 8, 2020
Gino's Deli Makes Yelp's ‘Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S.’ List — Again
By Lea Thompson
on Wed, Jan 8, 2020 at 10:56 AM
You don't need white tablecloths and reservations to enjoy a great meal. Northside San Antonio gem Gino's Deli was recently recognized as one of Yelp's top 100 places to eat in 2020
The deli is best known for its Philly cheesesteaks, sandwiches and burgers, as well as its generous dining rule: you only pay for the meal if you loved it.
Gino's was previously recognized as No. 65 by Yelp in 2018, but it fell off the Top 100 list in 2019. According to Yelp, the rankings were developed using top restaurant ratings, reviews and community input across the nation.
Owner Aleem Chaudhry brought his Brooklyn deli training to San Antonio in 2004, transforming a former gas station into the beloved neighborhood sandwich shop.
