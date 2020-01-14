Ruben's Backyard Has Closed, New Restaurant Expected to Open Soon

Following the retirement of owner Ruben Sepulveda Jr., local restaurant Ruben’s Backyard announced its closure last week. Sepulveda, a figure in restaurant dining for more than 42 years, opened the restaurant in early 2019.In a recent Facebook post, the restaurant team thanked the community for their support and patronage within the past year.The restaurant, located near McAllister Park, offered a mix of burgers, Mexican specialties and a selection of mixed drinks. However, a new unnamed restaurant is expected to take over the space at 13838 Jones Maltsberger Road.

