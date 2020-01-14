Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Ruben's Backyard Has Closed, New Restaurant Expected to Open Soon

Posted By on Tue, Jan 14, 2020 at 2:05 PM

click image FACEBOOK / RUBEN'S BACKYARD
  • Facebook / Ruben's Backyard
Following the retirement of owner Ruben Sepulveda Jr., local restaurant Ruben’s Backyard announced its closure last week. Sepulveda, a figure in restaurant dining for more than 42 years, opened the restaurant in early 2019.

In a recent Facebook post, the restaurant team thanked the community for their support and patronage within the past year.

The restaurant, located near McAllister Park, offered a mix of burgers, Mexican specialties and a selection of mixed drinks. However, a new unnamed restaurant is expected to take over the space at 13838 Jones Maltsberger Road.
Location Details Ruben's Backyard
13838 Jones Maltsberger Road
North Central
San Antonio, TX
(210) 314-7889
American
Map
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


  |  

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Busted Sandal Brewing Co. to Open Second Location This Month Read More

  2. United We Brunch Returning to San Antonio Next Month in New Location Read More

  3. This Week in San Antonio Food News: White Castle Coming Soon, Gino's Deli Get Shoutout from Yelp and CBD Coffee Options Read More

  4. Taco Cabana Closes Two San Antonio-Area Locations Read More

  5. Connecticut-Based Chain Wayback Burgers to Open Two San Antonio Locations Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation