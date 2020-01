Taco Cabana Closes Two San Antonio-Area Locations

San Antonio-born fast-food chain Taco Cabana closed 19 Texas locations on Monday, including a pair of restaurants in San Antonio and New Braunfels.The closures aim to “eliminate all stores with significant losses,” said Richard Stockinger, president and CEO of Fiesta Restaurant Group — the Tex-Mex chain's owner — in a recent press release.The closures, effective immediately, include:The Fiesta Restaurant Group, also the parent company of Pollo Tropical, said nearly all employees affected by the closures will be offered jobs at other locations.

