Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Taco Cabana Closes Two San Antonio-Area Locations

Posted By on Tue, Jan 14, 2020 at 2:47 PM

INSTAGRAM/TACOCABANA
San Antonio-born fast-food chain Taco Cabana closed 19 Texas locations on Monday, including a pair of restaurants in San Antonio and New Braunfels.

The closures aim to “eliminate all stores with significant losses,” said Richard Stockinger, president and CEO of Fiesta Restaurant Group — the Tex-Mex chain's owner — in a recent press release.

The closures, effective immediately, include:
  • Taco Cabana at 11701 Blanco Road in San Antonio
  • Taco Cabana at 1675 W. State Highway 46 in New Braunfels
The Fiesta Restaurant Group, also the parent company of Pollo Tropical, said nearly all employees affected by the closures will be offered jobs at other locations.

