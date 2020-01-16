Email
Thursday, January 16, 2020

San Antonio-Made Artisan Chili to Hit H-E-B Shelves This Month

Posted By on Thu, Jan 16, 2020 at 12:48 PM

  • JD's Chili Parlor
If you're not already familiar with JD's Chili Parlor, a chili-forward artisan food company in San Antonio, you may be soon.  

After being named a top 20 finalist in H-E-B's 'Quest for Texas' Best' 2019 competition, JD's Chili Parlor is bringing three of its gourmet chili fixin's — Original, Pecan-Smoked Whiskey and Hatch Boch Beer — to select H-E-B shelves on Monday, January 20.

The company began in 2015 after Diana Anderson and her husband, John, developed a line of chili products inspired by the historic Chili Queens. The chili fixin's line is designed to be used as everything from a marinade and barbecue sauce to a dip and a foundation for a pot of meat- or veggie-filled chili.

Locals can expect to find the line at H-E-B stores throughout San Antonio, Houston and Austin.



"We're both just so excited to be in H-E-B," Diana stated in a recent press release. "To be able to have other people all over Texas experience our chili is a dream come true for us. We're on our way to achieving our goal to chilify the world. It's just fantastic!"

