San Antonio-Made Artisan Chili to Hit H-E-B Shelves This Month

If you're not already familiar with JD's Chili Parlor , a chili-forward artisan food company in San Antonio, you may be soon.After being named a top 20 finalist in H-E-B's 'Quest for Texas' Best' 2019 competition, JD's Chili Parlor is bringing three of its gourmet chili fixin's — Original, Pecan-Smoked Whiskey and Hatch Boch Beer — to select H-E-B shelves on Monday, January 20.The company began in 2015 after Diana Anderson and her husband, John, developed a line of chili products inspired by the historic Chili Queens. The chili fixin's line is designed to be used as everything from a marinade and barbecue sauce to a dip and a foundation for a pot of meat- or veggie-filled chili.Locals can expect to find the line at H-E-B stores throughout San Antonio, Houston and Austin."We're both just so excited to be in H-E-B," Diana stated in a recent press release. "To be able to have other people all over Texas experience our chili is a dream come true for us. We're on our way to achieving our goal to chilify the world. It's just fantastic!"

