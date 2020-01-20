San Antonio Pastry Chef to Appear on Food Network Baking Competition Show

click to enlarge
Elian Hotel executive pastry chef Sofia Tejeda will be among the final five chefs to compete in the Food Network’s Girl Scout Cookie Championship
next month.
Hosted by actress Alyson Hannigan, the four-episode baking show challenges contestants to transform the iconic cookies into over-the-top works of edible art that can be sold. Tejeda is scheduled to appear on the show on Monday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.
Tejeda, 24, has worked as Eilan's executive pastry chef for more than a year, creating classic and modern sweets for local guests. She was approached by casting directors to apply for the show and, after several interviews, was eventually selected from a group of nearly 6,000 applicants to compete.
“It was terrifying in a very exciting way,” Tejeda told the Current
. “It’s kind of like a dream come true. I can honestly say that I didn’t sleep up to the day that the competition started.”
Tejeda, who was born in Mexico City, always dreamed of attending the Culinary Institute of America and becoming a chef. She moved to San Antonio over a decade ago while in middle school, and eventually went on to graduate from the local CIA campus and worked her way up to become the executive pastry chef at Eilan Hotel & Spa.
“The show was a dream come true,” she added. “I can’t say too much about the show until it airs, but it was a great experience.”
