Wednesday, January 22, 2020

New San Antonio Bakery Rolls Out Plant-Based Sweets, Coffee

Posted By on Wed, Jan 22, 2020 at 11:42 AM

INSTAGRAM / GERALD_DRIFTBREEZY
  • Instagram / gerald_driftbreezy
At first glance, Plantyful Sweets appears to be like any other neighborhood bakery — filled with chocolate chip cookies, fruit bars, muffins and coffee options.

However, the new shop, located at 1520 N. Main, offers a variety of satisfying desserts that just happen to be vegan-friendly and gluten-free.

Plantyful Sweets owner Gaby Borrego struggled to find vegan-friendly desserts for years, before creating and selling her own treats at local farmers markets. She eventually adapted her recipes, drawing on classic French baking techniques, to create gluten-free products that anyone could enjoy.

Using healthful ingredients or “superfoods” like bananas, blueberries, goji berries and flax seeds, Borrego has developed alternative sweets like CBD espresso cookies, thicc mints (think Girl Scout Cookies, all grown up) and matcha muffins.



“You can tell more people are trying to be more cautious about what they're eating so they come in with questions,” she said. “There's definitely a growing demand [in San Antonio] for more vegan and gluten-free options.”

Barista Gerald Gabbert, Borrego’s partner, has also helped to create a selection of tea, coffee and wellness elixirs. Though the shop offers a small dessert and drink menu for now, locals can expect Plantyful Sweets to expand in the coming months to offer community yoga classes and baking demos.

“There are so many plant foods that can be utilized, you just have to have some kind of creativity,” she added. “There’s so much potential.”

