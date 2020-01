Charc Week Returns to San Antonio with New, Local Charcuterie Boards

Charc Week, an annual series of charcuterie-focused events, will return to San Antonio (with more cured meats) on Sunday, Feb. 2.Participating Charc Week restaurants will offer a range of charcuterie board experiences for $25 each. Through Feb. 9, you can expect to find Charc Week menus at local eateries including Bocado, Boiler House, Cookhouse, Cullum’s Attagirl, Il Forno, Kimura, Little Gretel, Maverick Texas Brasserie, Mission Bell and Restaurant Gwendolyn.Each restaurant's menu will highlight at least four meat items, with all proceeds to benefit the San Antonio Food Bank.Chef Michael Sohocki of Restaurant Gwendolyn , Il Forno and Kimura established Charc Week in 2012 as a way to celebrate the ancient art of charcuterie and highlight local food connections. Charc Week has since expanded to include several new events this year.Sunday will offer an advanced-level charcuterie workshop led by chefs Pieter Sypesteyn, Ian Lanphear, Ernie Bradley and Luciani Valdez. The class will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Freight Art Gallery, with $30 tickets available via Eventbrite The festivities will come to a close during a special tasting event at Rumble on Feb. 9. Eventbrite tickets cost $15, and includes a chance to sample various restaurant charcuterie boards and vote for your favorite.

