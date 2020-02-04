Email
Tuesday, February 4, 2020

San Antonio's Munch On and Beyond Vegan Shop Has Closed

Posted By on Tue, Feb 4, 2020 at 12:28 PM

click image FACEBOOK / MUNCH ON AND BEYOND
  • Facebook / Munch On And Beyond
After nearly four years of bringing plant-based foods and beverages to San Antonio, Munch On and Beyond has closed its doors. The shop announced its sudden closure via Facebook on January 23, thanking the community for their patronage over the years.

The shop, which opened as a co-op in 2016, provided a space for local vegan and gluten-free businesses to sell their products. Past tenants like Plantyful Sweets and HapPea Vegans have since gone on to launch their own brick-and-mortar shops and food trucks.

Owner Chris Sauve ran a popular weekly vegan brunch buffet with a variety of dishes including apple cinnamon pancakes, chocolate chip scones and tofu scramble. The shop also offered to-go market options like vegan and gluten-free sandwiches, soups and salads.

The Current has reached out for additional comment.
Location Details Munch On and Beyond
13469 Wetmore Rd
Northeast
San Antonio, TX
(210) 592-8366
Market
Map
