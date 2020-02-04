Tuesday, February 4, 2020
San Antonio's Munch On and Beyond Vegan Shop Has Closed
Posted
By Lea Thompson
on Tue, Feb 4, 2020 at 12:28 PM


Facebook / Munch On And Beyond
After nearly four years of bringing plant-based foods and beverages to San Antonio, Munch On and Beyond
has closed its doors. The shop announced its sudden closure via Facebook on January 23, thanking the community for their patronage over the years.
The shop, which opened as a co-op in 2016, provided a space for local vegan and gluten-free businesses to sell their products. Past tenants like Plantyful Sweets and HapPea Vegans have since gone on to launch their own brick-and-mortar shops and food trucks.
Owner Chris Sauve ran a popular weekly vegan brunch buffet with a variety of dishes including apple cinnamon pancakes, chocolate chip scones and tofu scramble. The shop also offered to-go market options like vegan and gluten-free sandwiches, soups and salads.
The Current
has reached out for additional comment.
Tags: San Antonio restaurants, San Antonio food business, vegan San Antonio, Image
