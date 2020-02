San Antonio's Munch On and Beyond Vegan Shop Has Closed

After nearly four years of bringing plant-based foods and beverages to San Antonio, Munch On and Beyond has closed its doors. The shop announced its sudden closure via Facebook on January 23, thanking the community for their patronage over the years.The shop, which opened as a co-op in 2016, provided a space for local vegan and gluten-free businesses to sell their products. Past tenants like Plantyful Sweets and HapPea Vegans have since gone on to launch their own brick-and-mortar shops and food trucks.Owner Chris Sauve ran a popular weekly vegan brunch buffet with a variety of dishes including apple cinnamon pancakes, chocolate chip scones and tofu scramble. The shop also offered to-go market options like vegan and gluten-free sandwiches, soups and salads.Thehas reached out for additional comment.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.