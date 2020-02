San Antonio Restaurants to Offer New Girl Scout Cookie-Inspired Drinks, Bites for a Limited Time

If you can’t seem to get enough Tagalongs and Thin Mints, there’s good news: the upcoming Girl Scout Cookie Flavor Fest will bring them to a menu near you.From Feb. 24 to March 1, participating San Antonio restaurants and bars will highlight new dishes, drinks and pairings inspired by Girl Scout cookies. Expect to see items like a Mexican chocolate cake (filled with Tagalong-crusted cheesecake) at Mi Familia de Mi Tierra, and inventive drinks like the Thin Mint Alexander at Dorćol or Samoa lattes at Medina River Coffee.The inaugural city-wide event, a partnership between the Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas and local businesses, will also offer folks an opportunity to win a year of free cookies. To enter the social media contest, simply snap a photo of yourself enjoying a cookie-inspired creation from a participating restaurant, use one of the approved hashtags and post to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. The contest runs from Feb. 24 to March 2 at 11:59 p.m.Winners for each social media platform will be announced at a later date. More details are available at girlscoutcookieflavorfest.org

