Thursday, February 13, 2020
Bar America Announces Temporary Closure for Building Renovations
Posted
By Lea Thompson
on Thu, Feb 13, 2020 at 2:38 PM
Though the 78-year-old Bar America is looking better than ever these days, there's still work to be done.
The Southtown watering hole closed its doors this week for renovations. The Bar America team took to social media on Monday, assuring patrons that the closure is temporary, and renovations will be completed soon.
Bar America unveiled several major projects — including a new building mural and rooftop patio — in 2019. Current renovations are expected to be completed in the coming days.
The Current
has reached out for additional comment.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio restaurant, San Antonio bar, Southtown, Bar America, closure, renovations, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.