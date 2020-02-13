Bar America Announces Temporary Closure for Building Renovations

Though the 78-year-old Bar America is looking better than ever these days, there's still work to be done.The Southtown watering hole closed its doors this week for renovations. The Bar America team took to social media on Monday, assuring patrons that the closure is temporary, and renovations will be completed soon.Bar America unveiled several major projects — including a new building mural and rooftop patio — in 2019. Current renovations are expected to be completed in the coming days.Thehas reached out for additional comment.

