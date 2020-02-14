The Takeaway: Tim McDiarmid of The Good Kind Wants You to Know the Food Business is Tough

click to enlarge
Name:
-
Courtesy of the Good Kind
Tim McDiarmid
Job:
Founder of The Good Kind Hospitality Group and Tim the Girl Catering
Birthplace:
Vancouver, British Columbia
Years in food service:
30
Big impact:
Operates a catering company plus The Good Kind restaurant and Ivy Hall events center, both in Southtown
Money quote:
“Food is work; nobody should be doing this for free.”
Tell us about your background and how you got where you are?
I worked my way through university in restaurants. Then I moved to New York City, where I lived for 20 years and worked in every aspect of restaurants — design, kitchens, planning — and then spent two years at a New York-based organic farm. It was my first foray into getting meals onto the table for 100 people at a time. I moved back to New York City, and then moved to San Antonio 10 years ago. I was a full-time single parent; I didn’t know what I was going to do here. I wanted to figure out what I could do while taking care of a child. I realized I could work from home with catering.
How would you describe your food?
I’d say it’s upscale hippie food with a Mediterranean bent. I spent time working in Italy. It’s really fresh, playful, farm-to-table food.
What’s your favorite ingredient to cook with and why?
Any and all vegetables. Any kind of aromatic spice like cardamom is a favorite. And ginger. I drink fresh turmeric and ginger every single day of my life.
What’s your secret weapon at work?
My mind, my intelligence, my willingness to learn. For a long time, I was so panicked about being a great boss. Now I hire people that are smarter than me.
What do you wish more people understood about your job and restaurant?
I wish more people understood how tough it is in this industry. It’s a very intense business. I wish people understood that asking restauranteurs constantly for free things, it’s hard. People need to understand that restaurants have one of the shittiest profit margins. Food is work; nobody should be doing this for free. There are so many people involved.
How important is sustainability to your business?
Very. We almost go broke using the highest quality eco-friendly materials and ingredients. It’s super important. People can talk about sustainability all day, but it doesn’t matter if you can’t figure out to make money. Then there’s business sustainability – the health and happiness of your employees, having a manageable life, they’re all super important to me.”
What’s next for you?
We just closed [The Good Kind] at the Pearl a few days ago, and I’m super excited to have my whole focus on one property. We’re activating Ivy Hall a lot more, more special events at the restaurant, so that means I have more time to spend creating more events, including a special James Beard dinner this year. We’re always working on becoming more sustainable and working on the team.
