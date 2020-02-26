Five Spicy Burgers to Enjoy During San Antonio Burger Week

If you’re looking to turn up the spice while participating in Burger Week, SA has no shortage of eateries offering bold and assertive flavors tailor-made for puro local tastes.After all, this is the city where the all-American food staple has been doctored up for decades with the addition of everything from refried beans and salsa to queso and jalapeños.Check out these five blazingly inventive, or just downright hot and delicious, burgers:Big Poppa’s Tacos is serving an $8 option that includes pastor cheese, a toasted slice of ham, lettuce, tomatoes and avocado. And if that’s not enough flavor for you, the whole thing is stuffed with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos diners can taste in each bite.Chef Johnny Hernandez’s Southtown joint Burgerteca will offer two options, one of which is the flavorful chicken chile ajo, made with crispy chicken, chili garlic oil, house pickles and a freshly baked bun, for $5.Made with a half-pound of ground Angus chuck and stacked with American cheese, house-candied jalapeños, bacon and fresh brioche, this sweet and spicy burger packs a flavorful punch at the $8 Burger Week price.Recently recognized as the Best Burger in Texas by Eat This, Not That! magazine, the $5 Burger Week option at Papa’s Burgers is built with an all-natural beef patty, grilled onions, jalapeño peppers, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and a signature toasted bun.Chris Madrid’s is a San Antonio institution, and its tostada burger is a classic for a reason. The $5 burger includes a includes a thick beef patty, homemade refried beans, onions, chips and melted cheddar cheese — lots of melted cheddar cheese.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.