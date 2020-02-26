Email
Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Five Spicy Burgers to Enjoy During San Antonio Burger Week

Posted By on Wed, Feb 26, 2020 at 11:11 AM

click to enlarge The Hoodrat Burger from Big Poppa's Tacos - JESS ELIZARRARAS
  • Jess Elizarraras
  • The Hoodrat Burger from Big Poppa's Tacos
If you’re looking to turn up the spice while participating in Burger Week, SA has no shortage of eateries offering bold and assertive flavors tailor-made for puro local tastes.

After all, this is the city where the all-American food staple has been doctored up for decades with the addition of everything from refried beans and salsa to queso and jalapeños.

Check out these five blazingly inventive, or just downright hot and delicious, burgers:

The Hoodrat Burger with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos
Big Poppa’s Tacos is serving an $8 option that includes pastor cheese, a toasted slice of ham, lettuce, tomatoes and avocado. And if that’s not enough flavor for you, the whole thing is stuffed with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos diners can taste in each bite. 2118 N. PanAm Expressway, (210) 231-0042, facebook.com/bigpoppastaco.



Chicken Chile Ajo Burger
Chef Johnny Hernandez’s Southtown joint Burgerteca will offer two options, one of which is the flavorful chicken chile ajo, made with crispy chicken, chili garlic oil, house pickles and a freshly baked bun, for $5. Burgerteca, 411 E. Cevallos St., (210) 635-0016, chefjohnnyhernandez.com.

Candy Jalapeño Bacon Cheeseburger
Made with a half-pound of ground Angus chuck and stacked with American cheese, house-candied jalapeños, bacon and fresh brioche, this sweet and spicy burger packs a flavorful punch at the $8 Burger Week price. Benjie’s Munch, 1218 W. Bitters Road #107, (210) 556-8624, benjiesmunch.com.

El Caliente Burger
Recently recognized as the Best Burger in Texas by Eat This, Not That! magazine, the $5 Burger Week option at Papa’s Burgers is built with an all-natural beef patty, grilled onions, jalapeño peppers, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and a signature toasted bun. 709 Old US Highway 90 West, (210) 336-7743, papasburgerssatx.com.

Tostada Burger
Chris Madrid’s is a San Antonio institution, and its tostada burger is a classic for a reason. The $5 burger includes a includes a thick beef patty, homemade refried beans, onions, chips and melted cheddar cheese — lots of melted cheddar cheese. 1900 Blanco Road, (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com.

Tags: , , , , ,

