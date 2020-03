San Antonio Named Most Popular U.S. City for Mexican Food

Food industry news site Chef’s Pencil recently published a 2020 report on the most popular cuisines in the U.S., finding Mexican food among the nation’s most beloved fare.In other unsurprising news, the study named San Antonio as the most popular U.S. city for Mexican cuisine Using Google Trends data, the report found that a growing number of Americans are looking to add Mexican food to their plates in restaurants and at home.Though Chinese food took the No. 1 spot as the most popular cuisine in the nation, Mexican cuisine is quickly closing the gap. According to the study, Mexican restaurants make up nearly 9% of all U.S. restaurants, and while Southern states consistently show their love for Mexican food, the cuisine continues to find new fans up north.Southern states may have initially embraced the cuisine due to their close proximity to Mexico, but the study goes to show that great food knows no borders.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.