Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 9, 2020

Fish City Grill to Open Second San Antonio Location This Summer

Posted By on Mon, Mar 9, 2020 at 12:52 PM

click image FACEBOOK / FISH CITY GRILL
  • Facebook / Fish City Grill
Seafood franchise Fish City Grill will open its second San Antonio restaurant this summer at Culebra Commons, a mixed-use development at Loop 1604 and Culebra Road.

Like the existing Northwoods Shopping Center location, the full-service restaurant will serve fresh seafood plates with a robust selection of wine, craft cocktails and beer. The Alamo Ranch location is expected to seat about 100 people inside, while its outdoor patio will provide additional seating options.

“We’re excited to open this new location at Culebra Commons, and happy to be a part of the northwest San Antonio neighborhoods," said Fish City Grill co-founder Bill Bayne in a recent press release.

Husband-and-wife team Bill and Lovett Bayne founded Fish City Grill in 1995, growing their “neighborhood seafood joint” brand to include 18 locations throughout Texas, Arkansas, Florida and Oklahoma.



So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Named Most Popular U.S. City for Mexican Food Read More

  2. Dairy Queen Offering BOGO 80-Cent Blizzards for 80th Anniversary Read More

  3. San Antonio Food Bank Launches Coronavirus Preparedness Kits for Low-Income Households Read More

  4. No, Tito's Vodka Won't Work as a Hand Sanitizer Against Coronavirus Read More

  5. The Takeaway: Benjie’s Munch Owner Doesn’t Waste Food —  Or Diners’ Time Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation