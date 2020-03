Fish City Grill to Open Second San Antonio Location This Summer

Seafood franchise Fish City Grill will open its second San Antonio restaurant this summer at Culebra Commons , a mixed-use development at Loop 1604 and Culebra Road.Like the existing Northwoods Shopping Center location, the full-service restaurant will serve fresh seafood plates with a robust selection of wine, craft cocktails and beer. The Alamo Ranch location is expected to seat about 100 people inside, while its outdoor patio will provide additional seating options.“We’re excited to open this new location at Culebra Commons, and happy to be a part of the northwest San Antonio neighborhoods," said Fish City Grill co-founder Bill Bayne in a recent press release.Husband-and-wife team Bill and Lovett Bayne founded Fish City Grill in 1995, growing their “neighborhood seafood joint” brand to include 18 locations throughout Texas, Arkansas, Florida and Oklahoma.

