Chacho's Storage Unit Catches Fire — and It's Not the First Time

Emergency crews were called to a Chacho's restaurant Sunday night after its nearby storage unit caught fire.According to multiple reports, the Leon Valley Fire Department responded to a call at the Chacho's on Poss Road around 10 p.m. Smoke was seen coming from the roof of a small building behind the eatery, one used as a storage unit.No injuries were reported.Authorities said the fire, which only took 10 minutes to put out, could have been caused by faulty wiring or a tossed cigarette. According to KENS 5, the same building ignited just a few months ago. Cigarettes were to blame that time.KSAT reports damage is estimated at $25,000.

