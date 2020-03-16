Monday, March 16, 2020
Chacho's Storage Unit Catches Fire — and It's Not the First Time
By Sarah Martinez
on Mon, Mar 16, 2020 at 9:33 AM
Emergency crews were called to a Chacho's restaurant Sunday night after its nearby storage unit caught fire.
According to multiple reports, the Leon Valley Fire Department responded to a call at the Chacho's on Poss Road around 10 p.m. Smoke was seen coming from the roof of a small building behind the eatery, one used as a storage unit.
No injuries were reported.
Authorities said the fire, which only took 10 minutes to put out, could have been caused by faulty wiring or a tossed cigarette. According to KENS 5, the same building ignited just a few months ago. Cigarettes
were to blame that time.
KSAT reports damage
is estimated at $25,000.
